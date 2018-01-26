Ghana forward Andre Ayew not interested in Swansea City return

Ghana forward Andre Ayew is not interested in swapping West Ham United for Swansea City in the ongoing transfer window, according to Skysports.com.

The Swans had a £14million bid for the Ghana international rejected by the Hammers on Sunday and are reportedly planning an improved offer.

West Ham boss David Moyes is open to let Ayew leave if his £20m valuation is met.

However, according to Sky Sports, Ayew is not keen on a move back to the Swans as he feels he can secure a move to a bigger club.

Turkish club, Galatasaray, has also recently expressed interest in the 28 year old.

Ayew has scored six goals and made another two from 24 appearances this season across all competitions.

