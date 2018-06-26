Ghana forward Boakye-Yiadom begins preseason Jiangsu Suning

Black Stars forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has begun preseason exercise with Chinese side Jiangsu Suning.

The 24-year-old attacker had underwent a series of drills with Cosmin Olaroiu’s side on Sunday at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre as they prepare towards the new campaign.

The striker joined Suning in February this year from Red Star Belgrade and scored twice in eight games as they finished 12th on the league log.

He is expected to play a key role at Jiangsu this coming season with the possible departure of Brazilian forward Alex Teixeira.