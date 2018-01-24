Ghana forward David Accam aims to repay Philadelphia Union faith through hardwork

Ghana forward David Accam aims to hit the scoring charts and repay the faith shown in him by new club Philadelphia Union after his unveiling.

Accam, who joins the Union from the Chicago Fire in exchange for a total of $1.2 million to his new club, is grateful for the chance to show what he has in store and vowed to repay the club's faith through hard work as stated in his letter posted on his Instagram account.

"I want to thank the Philadelphia Union ownership group, Earnie, Jim and their team for putting their faith in me and bringing me here. It means a lot to me and I will repay them through hard work on the pitch," Accam wrote.

"I’m aware of the culture here - including the academy education and development philosophy - which is close to my heart. The stadium atmosphere is great, and training facility and staff set up is fantastic. I have wanted to play somewhere with identity and culture for a long time, and I really have that here and I already understand what it means to be part of the family - the welcome from the Sons of Ben at the airport was amazing - and everyone working at the club has been great."

"I want to say thanks to the fans of Chicago Fire and to individually thank Pauno for pushing me everyday to be a better player - I will always be grateful for that. Thanks also to the players and staff during my time in Chicago for their friendship and support."

"But now I am looking forward to putting everything into helping the Philadelphia Union - I signed a long term contract with MLS last summer to take me to the end of 2020, I am fully fit and healthy now after injuries towards the end of last season, and I will drive myself to be a better player and improve the team."

"I am really excited to be fully focused on the Philadelphia Union and cannot wait to get started."

Accam netted 33 goals in 78 appearances during his two-year stay with Chicago Fire.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)