Ghana forward David Accam extends Chicago Fire contract despite interest from West Ham

Ghana forward David Accam has signed a one-year contract extension with American top flight side Chicago Fire despite reported interest English side West Ham. Accam, who has been linked with a move away to several European clubs in the ongoing transfer window, has committed himself to the club for one-year after the expiration of his contract last month.

The 26-year-old joined the Fire boys from Swedish side Helsingborg in 2015. Accam has scored 13 goals in his 19 appearances for the Chicago-based club in the ongoing Major League Soccer.

He has been excluded from the latest Black Stars call up for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Red Devils of Congo.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)