Ghana forward David Accam named in MLS Team of the Week
D. Accam
Ghana forward David Accam has been nominated in the MLS Team of the Week following his brilliant performance for Chicago Fire in their 2-0 win against Atlanta United over the weekend.
The 26-year-old attacker was in an inspiring form as he set up the winner and Nemanja Nikolic scored a penalty in Chicago's 2-0 triumph over Atlanta United at Toyota Park.
Accam has been very instrumental in the Fire seven-game winning streak and this is the fourth time he has made the team of the week this season.
MLS Team of the Week — Week 15
GK: Jake Gleeson (POR)
Defenders: Joao Meira (CHI), Lawrence Olum (POR), Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)
Midfielders: Dairon Asprilla (POR), Diego Valeri (POR), Bastian Schweinsteiger (CHI), David Accam (CHI)
Attackers: Fanendo Adi (POR), Nemanja Nikolic (CHI), Gerso (SKC)
Bench: Tim Melia (SKC), Vytas Andriuškevičius (POR), Hernan Grana (DAL), Matt Polster (CHI), Ilie (SKC), Michael De Leeuw (CHI), Maximiliano Urruti (DAL)
Coach: Veljko Paunovic, (CHI)