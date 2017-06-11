Ghana forward David Accam registers assist in Chicago Fire home win over Atlanta United

Ghana forward David Accam registered an assist for Chicago Fire in their 2-0 home victory over Atlanta United in the Major League Soccer at the Toyota Park.

Accam showed great composure as he rounded the goalkeeper and teed up Luis Solignac, who side-footed home in the 29th minute at the Toyota Park.

MLS top scorer Nemanja Nikolic sealed the win for the home side in the 70th minute with a powerful penalty kick after Tyrone Mears handled the ball in the 18-yard box to extend his tally to 12th goals.

Chicago are now unbeaten in seven straight games. They remain in second place of the Eastern Conference, but are now just one point behind leaders Toronto FC.