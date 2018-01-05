Ghana forward David Accam reiterates desire to become Africa's best player

Ghana forward David Accam has set his sights on being crowned the CAF player of the year in the near future.

Accam, who plies his trade in American Major League Soccer with Chicago Fire, has been one of the side's key cogs since joining in 2014 from Swedish side Helsingborg.

The former Right to Dream Academy striker was present at the Accra International Conference Centre as he witnessed Egypt and Liverpool ace Mohammed Salah being crowned the 2017 CAF player of the year on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was asked by reporters if he harbours any ambition of winning the coveted gong before calling time on his footballing career, he answered, “Yes, of course, it is always an honor when I get nomination of win an award.”

“You can never tell, I just pray for health and injury free and anything can happen."

“I am still playing active football and doing my best for my Club and as i said i will try and work hard and you can never tell what will happen.”

The 10-capped Ghana international will join up with his Chicago Fire team-mates later this month for their pre-season training.

