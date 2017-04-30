The 26-year old poacher is widely considered as the fastest player in the Chicago Fire team.

With that in mind, the Ghana native chose an odd name for his 2-year-old dog: Walker.

The reasoning, to him, makes perfect sense: He grew up a fan of the television series "Walker, Texas Ranger," which starred martial arts expert Chuck Norris.

"In Ghana, the show was huge, and every kid watched it when it was on once a week," Accam said after practice Wednesday in Bridgeview.

Walker, a mix, recently gave birth to eight puppies back in Ghana.

"I haven't seen the babies yet, but I have pictures and am looking forward to seeing them," Accam said.

Until then, Accam is set to be an integral player for the Fire (3-2-2) in their quest for their first winning season since 2013. He scored the team's lone goal in a 3-1 defeat April 21 at Toronto FC and has two goals and two assists heading into Saturday's match against the Red Bulls in New York.

After scoring 19 goals over his first two seasons, Accam credits his decision to add a more strenuous weightlifting program in the offseason with helping his game.

"I feel sharper and stronger and can see the difference," Accam said. "I know I can do better than what I'm doing, and hopefully I can get into my game more so we can get points on the road."