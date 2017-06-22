Ghana forward Emmanuel Banahene eyes Black Stars return

The hardworking poacher was handed his debut call-up during coach Kwesi Appiah's first stint with the team.

Ghana forward Emmanuel Banahene has reiterated his wish to return to the Black Stars set-up.

But his invitation was curtailed by injury in a friendly game against Turkey before handed another call-up in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea in Tamale.

Since then, Banahene has failed to receive any call-up despite his performance for his club sides but the 28-year-old has not given up hope of returning to the team.

“Yes, I was once invited by Coach Kwesi Appiah but unfortunately for me I picked up an injury so I couldn’t play, but I later got an invitation for a game against Guinea in Tamale,” he told Ghanasportsonline.com in an interview.

“I was really eager to prove a point but God knows best. But receiving a call-up once again will be based on my performance, I know if I keep working hard I will surely get an invite from Coach Appiah.”

The player recently ended his contract with Turkish lower division side Şanlıurfaspor.