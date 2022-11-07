Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng delighted after netting winner in Rio Ave's victory over Boavista

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng has expressed delight after scoring the winner in Rio Ave's victory over Boavista in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Boateng bundled home the winner after receiving a long pass from Josue in the 64th minute. The 26-year-old is scoring the winner is the second game running at home.

"important victory, one step forward, plus three points," wrote the striker on Instagram.

The former Levante striker has now scored four goals in eight matches since returning to Portugal after a difficult spell in China.

Boateng played 81 minutes and was replaced by Renato Pantalon while compatriot Abdul Aziz Yakubu lasted the entire duration.

The former Moreirense man failed to make Ghana's 55-man squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar despite his recent run of form.

He last played for the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in March 2021.