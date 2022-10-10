GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 10 October 2022
Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan picks injury in Cremonense heavy defeat against Napoli

Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan picked up an injury in Cremonense 4-1 defeat to league leaders Napoli on Sunday.

The former As Roma youngster made his first start for Cremonense against Napoli at the Stadio Giovanni Zini in this round nine fixture in the  Serie A.

Afena Gyan lasted 61 minutes in the game before he was replaced by Gonzalo Escalante in the second half. 

The club is set to assess the extent of injury sustained by the Ghana international on Monday.

Felix Afena-Gyan has made three appearances for Cremonense this season.

