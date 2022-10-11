Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan resumes training after injury scare

Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan has returned to training after surviving an injury scare in the game against Napoli.

The youngster made his first start for Cremonense against Napoli in the Italian Serie A on Saturday which they lost 4-1 to the league leaders.

Afena-Gyan picked up an injury and was substituted in the 68th minute of the second half.

Felix Afena-Gyan was reported to have sustained an unspecified injury which later turned out to be a muscle cramp.

The former AS Roma forward was cleared to train with his teammates on Monday at Cremona.

He is expected to be ready for next weekend’s game against Spezia.

Afena-Gyan has made three appearances for Cremonese this season.