Ghana forward Inaki Williams condemns racist abuse of Brazilian footballer

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has condemned racist abuse of footballers.

This comes in the wake of racist chants at Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr and more recently Richarlison.

The Spain-born Ghana has also encountered such horrible act and in a chat with Cadena SER, the forward expressed his support for Vinicius Jr.

“I heard it and I thought it was lamentable. Not just for Vinicius or for what happened to me, we are the visible mirror for many people, but racism, for these ‘invisible’ people that might suffer from it on a daily basis, it affects them more.”

“We should be an example for people and the children who grow up watching television.”

“The sanctions should make an example of them so that acts like these do not happen again. Between all of us we can make it so that the beautiful part of football is going to a stadium and supporting a team. Between all of us, we can end this scourge.”