GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana forward Inaki Williams proud to see younger brother Nico make World Cup debut

Published on: 25 November 2022
Ghana forward Inaki Williams proud to see younger brother Nico make World Cup debut

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has expressed his excitement after seeing his younger brother Nico make his Spain debut. 

Nico Williams made his debut during Spain's Nations League game against Switzerland in September but won his first World Cup cap against Costa Rica.

"What a great pride to see my brother make his debut," he told Marca. 

Meanwhile, Inaki made his Black Stars debut during the international friendly against Brazil.

He won his fourth against Portugal in Ghana's World Cup opener in Qatar. Williams had a chance to earn Ghana point but the Athletic Club forward slipped.

Ghana will next face South Korea in their second group game before finishing it off with a clash against Uruguay.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more