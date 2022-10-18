Ghana forward Inaki Williams to mark his 350th appearance for Atletico Bilbao against Getafe 

Ghana forward Inaki Williams is set to make a new record appearance for Atletico Bilbao against Getafe on Tuesday in the La Liga.

The 29-year-old will be making his 350th appearance for the Spanish side and will become the third footballer in this current squad with the most games.

He joins Muniain (508) and De Marcos (465) who also have played the most games for the club.

The Spanish-born becomes the 31st to reach 350 games with the red and white shirt.

Williams joined Athletic's Junior Honor in the 2012-2013 season from Pamplona.

A year later he climbed two rungs up the Lezama ladder by playing the first part of the season with Basconia, in the Third Division, and the second with Bilbao Athletic, in Second B.

In 2014-15, after scoring 11 goals in 15 games with the subsidiary, he made his debut under Ernesto Valverde on December 6, 2014, against Córdoba at San Mamés.

In January 2015, Williams definitively joined the first team and on February 19, against Torino on an Italian pitch, he made history by becoming the first black footballer to score a goal with Athletic. He holds a record for consecutive games in the League: 242, which continues to get fatter and he has not been able to guess an ending.