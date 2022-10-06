Ghana forward Jordan Ayew admits something is missing at Crystal Palace

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew acknowledges that there is something lacking at Crystal Palace and that his Eagles team needs to quickly improve.

Last season, Palace finished 12th in the Premier League standings and advanced to the FA Cup semifinals, but after seven games this year, the Eagles sit fourth-bottom.

Conor Gallagher's 90th-minute goal was the difference in last Saturday's 2-1 loss at home to Chelsea for Patrick Vieira's team, and the south London team were not helped by a highly contentious refereeing call involving the visiting team's Thiago Silva.

Despite using his hand to push the ball away as the last man to prevent Ayew from having a clear path to goal, the Blues defender only received a caution.

The decision left Ayew miffed but the Eagles striker says his side still need to up their game ahead of Sunday's return to action against Leeds at Selhurst Park.

“Frustration, everyone is frustrated,” said Ayew as quoted by cpfc.co.uk

“This is not the first time we have conceded in the last minute.

“I think we were close.

"We need to improve in a lot of things.

"We are improving but we need to improve quickly because the Premier League is ruthless.

“We did well, we controlled the game.

Reflecting on the decision to allow Thiago Silva to stay on the field, Ayew admitted: “I don’t understand – this year is really inconsistent.

“I don’t understand but I don’t want to say too much. It’s the past and my objective is to focus on the next game.

“It’s the game, and the Premier League is ruthless. From my opinion, that was the turning point in the game and that’s it, it’s football.

“We should have taken a point. We weren’t far but we need to keep working and going in the right direction and pushing to win games.

“We just need to focus on our next game, try to win and we will take it from there.”