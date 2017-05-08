Ghana forward Jordan Ayew and his Swansea colleagues to pay fans' tickets at Sunderland

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew and his Swansea teammates have decided to cover the cost of 3,000 away tickets for the club's match at Sunderland next Saturday.

Swans boss Paul Clement said after his team's crucial 1-0 win over Everyone on Saturday: "It is a shame we can't bring all the fans."

"The players paying for the supporters' tickets came from Leon Britton and I thought it was a brilliant idea."

"That's been done by the players and led by Leon and we hope they get up there safely."

