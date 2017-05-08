Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew and his Swansea colleagues to pay fans' tickets at Sunderland

Published on: 08 May 2017

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew and his Swansea teammates have decided to cover the cost of 3,000 away tickets for the club's match at Sunderland next Saturday.

Swans boss Paul Clement said after his team's crucial 1-0 win over Everyone on Saturday: "It is a shame we can't bring all the fans."

"The players paying for the supporters' tickets came from Leon Britton and I thought it was a brilliant idea."

 

"That's been done by the players and led by Leon and we hope they get up there safely."

Jordan Ayew latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations