Ghana forward Jordan Ayew elated with wonder strike against Wolves in FA Cup

Swansea City forward Jordan Ayew has expressed his delight over his sensational strike against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English FA Cup on Wednesday.

The Swans overcame high flying Championship side Wolves 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium to book a place into the next stage of the FA Cup competition.

Jordan outwitted a number of Wolves defenders before beating keeper Will Norris to open scoring in the game.

The 26-year-old couldn't hide his joy after helping the side reach the next of the competition.

"I am very excited with the goal, it is always a great feeling scoring," he said

"The most important thing is that we are through to the next stage of competition and i am happy for that."

It was Ayew's fourth goal in his last seven games to set the Swansea on the path to the fourth round.

