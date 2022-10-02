Ghana forward Jordan Ayew frustrated following Crystal Palace's defeat to Chelsea

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew said "everyone is frustrated" following Saturday's Premier League defeat to Chelsea.

The Ghana international set up Odsonne Édouard to give Palace the lead in the London derby, but goals from Aubameyang and Conor Gallagher sealed a 2-1 victory for the Blues at Selhurst Park.

“Frustration, everyone is frustrated,” Ayew said after the game. “This is not the first time we have conceded in the last minute.

“I think we were close. We deserved at least a point, but we are still a young team. We need to improve in a lot of things. We are improving but we need to improve quickly because the Premier League is ruthless.

“We did well, we controlled the game. It was a nice game for the spectator, but for us, it’s a positive performance but it’s not the result we wanted. There is something missing, and we need to work hard.”

Ayew was keen not to be drawn in on specific decisions, but commented on the first-half incident with Thiago Silva that saw the Chelsea man lucky not to be sent off.

“I don’t understand – this year is really inconsistent,” he said. “I don’t understand but I don’t want to say too much. It’s the past and my objective is to focus on the next game.

“It’s the game, and the Premier League is ruthless. From my opinion, that was the turning point in the game and that’s it, it’s football.

“We should have taken a point. We weren’t far but we need to keep working and going in the right direction and pushing to win games.

“We just need to focus on our next game, try to win and we will take it from there.”