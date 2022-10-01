Ghana forward Jordan Ayew provides assist in Crystal Palace's game against Chelsea

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew provided an assist as Crystal Palace took the lead Chelsea at Selhurst Park following the return of the English Premier League.

The Ghana international sent in a cross which was met by forward Odsonne Edouard after just seven minutes.

The 30-year-old, who was involved in international action during the break, started the game brightly, having been named in the first eleven.

He played in both Ghana's friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Jordan Ayew has been an integral member pf Patrick Vieira's team despite his lack of goals in the new season.

The Eagles will be hoping to secure all three points against their London rivals on Saturday.