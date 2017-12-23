Ghana forward Jordan Ayew rescues a point for Swansea City in 1-1 stalemate with Crystal Palace

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew scored a screamer to earn a point for Swansea City when they drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace at the Liberty stadium on Saturday.

Ayew needed only ten minutes to restore parity for the home side after coming on as a substitute in the 66th minute with a long drive for about thirty yards.

It is his first goal in about four months in the English Premier League since scoring against the same opposition in August.

The draw wasn't enough for Swansea City as they remain bottom on the log.

