Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu among players with the most goal contribution in Europa League

Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu is enjoying a great campaign in Europe's second tier competition, the Europa League.

The 24-year-old is part of players with the most goal contributions in the Europa League, having scored two goals in three games. He joins Cody Gakpo of PSV and Jiminez of Feyenoord on the scorers list.

Owusu scored in Qarabag's win against Olympiacos as they recorded back to back wins for the first time in the competition.

According to stats from UEFA, Kwabena Owusu is among the players with the most shots on goal (11 times) and is in fourth place on the list.

The Ghanaian international is just three placed behind Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who has 14 shots on target with one goal.

According to the statistics published by UEFA, Ovusu Kwabena ranks first among the players who hit the frame the most (7 times) in the first 3 rounds of the competition.