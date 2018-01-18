Ghana forward Kwadwo Poku completes Anzhi Makhachkala move

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Poku has completed a move to Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala from North American Soccer League side Miami FC.

The 25-year-old striker signed a two year deal with the Russian outfit after a successful negotiation.

Poku becomes the third Ghanaian to join the Russian side after Mohammed Rabiu and Jonathan Mensah both played at the club.

Anzhi announced they have signed the former New York City man on a two-year contract.

He sparked up in the North American Soccer League after joining Miami City from New York City.

