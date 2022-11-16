Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah bags sports journalism degree from top UK University

Ghana and Colchester forward Kwesi Appiah has graduated with a degree in sports journalism from the Staffordshire University in the United Kingdom.

The 2015 Africa Cup of Nations revelation has been combining football with education as he looks at life after the game.

Appiah before bagging his degree has been working with media houses in the UK as he hones his skills.

"A monumental day for my family and I. An investment in education always pays the best interest," wrote the forward on Twitter.

The 32-year-old is fondly remembered in the Ghana jersey for his role during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations as the Black Stars reached the final. Ghana lost on penalties to Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, after that tournament Appiah's career was blighted with injuries as he globetrot from teams in England to India.

These days he plays for Colchester United in the English League One.