Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah keen to return to the pitch for AFC Wimbledon

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah is itching to make a return to the field very soon after a long injury layoff.

Appiah was stretched off in Wimbledon’s 2-0 defeat to MK Dons on September 23 and has not featured for the club since.

The talented forward had successful surgery and he is gradually getting to full fitness.

“I Can’t wait to be back out there! Rehabs going well 👌🏽 Not long now!🙏🏽🙌🏽💪🏽@AFCWimbledon” Appiah tweeted on Friday Afternoon.

The imminent return of Appiah is good news for Manager Neal Adley whose attack has failed to click so far this season.

