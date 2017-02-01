Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah lost out on a loan move to English Premier League third tier side Southend United

Published on: 01 February 2017
DERBY, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Kwesi Appiah of Reading celebrates his goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Reading at iPro Stadium on May 2, 2015 in Derby, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah was interested in a move to English third-tier side Southend United but saw the move fall through at the last minute.

Palace striker Kwesi Appiah was interested  in League One side Southend United over a loan move before tonight's transfer deadline.

The Advertiser has been told Southend, flying high in English football's third tier, are keen to give Appiah much-need game time at Roots Hall.

 

