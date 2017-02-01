Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah lost out on a loan move to English Premier League third tier side Southend United

Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah was interested in a move to English third-tier side Southend United but saw the move fall through at the last minute.

Palace striker Kwesi Appiah was interested in League One side Southend United over a loan move before tonight's transfer deadline.

The Advertiser has been told Southend, flying high in English football's third tier, are keen to give Appiah much-need game time at Roots Hall.

