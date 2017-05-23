Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah opens his Viking account in 1-1 stalemate with Stabaek

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah scored his debut goal for Viking FK in their 1-1 draw with Stabaek in the Norwegian Eliteserien league at the Nadderud Stadion on Monday evening.

The 26-year-old broke the deadlock of the game for the Dark Blue lads with a bicycle-kick on the stroke of the half time.

However, a 90th minute strike from Nigerian-born Norwegian striker Ohi Anthony Omoijuanfo denied the visitors to registered their first away win this season.

Viking currently lies at the bottom of the Norwegian Eliteserien table with five points after match-day 10.

The petite poacher joined Viking FK on a short loan deal from English Premier League side Crystal Palace in March.

Appiah made his debut appearance for the Black Stars of Ghana at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, where he won a sliver medal.