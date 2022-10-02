Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah scores first goal for Colchester against AFC Wimbledon

Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah scored his first goal of the season for Colchester in their 2-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the English League Two.

Kwesi Appiah scored the opening goal of the game in the 18th minute of the first half.

Colchester playing away from home held onto the lead in the first half.

AFC Wimbledon started a comeback in the 47th minute through Josh Davison.

Wimbledon were awarded a penalty in the 65th minute and Davidson bagged his brace in the game after scoring from the penalty to secure the win for the homeside.

Kwesi Appiah has one goal in five appearances for Colchester in the ongoing season.

The veteran striker joined Colchester United this summer from Crawley.