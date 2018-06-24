Ghana forward Kwesi Wreidt scores for Bayern Munich in preseason friendly

Black Stars forward Kwesi Okyere Wreidt continued with his goal scoring form when he grabbed the opener in Bayern Munich II thrashing of Ingoldstad in a preseason friendly on Friday.

Bayern Munich II beat Ingolstad 3-0 in the friendly.

The Ghanaian who has been in sensational goal scoring form for the Bavarians earned a call up to the national team after finishing the season as top scorer of the youth side of the German giants.

Kwesi Okyere played a couple of games for the senior side of Bayern last season under the watch of Jupp Hynckes but will have to impress new manager Niko Kovac who will lead the club next season.

The 23 year old played for the Black Stars in the friendlies against Japan and Iceland last month.