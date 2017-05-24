Ghana forward Mahatma Otto elated with his season performance in Turkey

Ghana striker Mahatma Otoo says he is content with his maiden season performance with Umraniyespor in the Turkish second-tier division.

The ex-Hearts of oak poacher joined the side in the European winter transfer window and scored two goals to help the club finish in 8th position.

Assessing his performance level for the Reds in the season gone by, the 25-year-old says he's satisfied with the outcome.

"It has been a very good season for the club and my self-looking at the time I arrived here," Mahatma said as quoted by FootballGhana.com

“The main target was to stay in the league that's why they signed me since they were having problems during the first round, thanks to God since I arrived everything changed and they were able to reach their target,” he added.

