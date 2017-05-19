Ghana forward Majeed Waris racing to be fit for Lorient's survival clash against Bordeaux

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris is racing to be fit for Lorient's decisive clash Bordeaux in the final match of the Lique 1 season on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has suffered a toe injury but should fit in time for the crucial game at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir.

The Ghana international has been an integral part of the Lorient campaign this term where he has notched nine goals in 34 appearances.

The French Lique side are facing the real threat of being involved in the relegation play-off as they lie 18th on the league table.

Lorient must beat Bordeaux at home on Saturday and hope PSG hands them a huge favour by beating Caen to stay to secure their top-flight status.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)