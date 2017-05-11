Ghana forward Majeed Waris returns to Lorient group training today, available for Bastia clash

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris is expected to return to group training today (Thursday) ahead of the side's clash against Bastia.

The 25-year-old held an individual training session on Wednesday after being sidelined with an injury.

The Ghana international is expected to return to full scale training on Thursday ahead of the side's Lique 1 clash against Bastia on Sunday.

Lorient are just above the relegation zone.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)