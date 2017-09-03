Ghana forward Majeed Waris returns to Lorient training after collapsed move to West Ham United

Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris has re-joined his team mates at French division two side Lorient after his reported move to West Ham United fell apart.

The 25-year-old will now has to psyche himself and get back to playing in the second division.

The Ghanaian having impressed last season with 9 league goals to his name and attracting some of the best clubs in Europe,the forward was steeled for a switch to the English Premier League.

Lorient have had a mixed start to the season having played 5 league games-winning 3,losing 1 and drawing the other 1.

