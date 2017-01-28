Ghana forward Majeed Waris scores 6th goal of the season for relegation-threatened Lorient

Ghana international Majeed Waris registered his 6th league goal of the season for Lorient after scoring from the spot in their 3-2 home reverse against Dijon on Saturday.

The 25-year-old converted from the penalty spot in the 60th minute to fire his side into a 2-1 lead at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir.

However the visitors equalised ten minutes later and Waris had another penalty opportunity to double it up but he miserably wasted the chance.

It becomes his second penalty miss in three games.

