Ghana forward Osman Bukari eulogizes 'father' for supportive role played in his career

Ghana international forward Osman Bukari praised his father for the role he has played and continues to play in his footballing career and development.

The Red Star Belgrade star spoke highly of how supportive his father has been to him during an interview with Novosti.

"My father has been my great support. He is too old to travel and I don't want to stress him, so that is why he was not in Belgrade. When I go to Ghana to play, I always let him come to the stadium to watch me," Bukari said.

"Because, when I was little, his support meant a lot to me, he always pushed me to play, progress, took me to trainings and matches."

Bukari made his first European move to RSC Anderlecht U21 on a six-month spell loan from Accra Lions FC in January 2018.

He returned to Ghana in June 2018 and signed for Slovakian side AS Trencin a month later in the same year in a permanent deal.

After excelling at Trencin after two seasons where he managed 66 appearances, 16 goals and 25 assists, he signed for Belgian club KAA Gent in September 2020.

Bukari spent the 2021-22 season on loan at French side FC Nantes where he contributed to lifting the French Cup.

He is signed for Red Star in the summer on a four-year contract in a deal worth around 3 million Euros.

Bukari has six caps for the Ghana national team since making his debut in March 2021.

However, the 23-year-old winger also disclosed that his father has been his biggest critic since he always wants him at the highest level.

"He is also my biggest critic because he is like me. He always wants me to be at the highest possible level, I love him so much.