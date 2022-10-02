Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi scores in Netanya's 2-1 home defeat to H.Beer Sheva

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi scored his first goal of the season in Netanya's 2-1 defeat at home against Hapeol Beer Sheva.

The former Astana star scored the opening goal of the game in the 58th minute for the home side.

Netanya were hoping to protect the lead but gave out a penalty in the 75th minute to H.Beer Sheva.

Tomer Hemed scored from the penalty spot to get the equaliser for H.Beer Sheva.

With just four minutes to end the game, Shay Elias scored the match winner to secure the points for Hapoel Beer Sheva at the Netanya Stadium.

The win sees H.Beer Sheva move to the third position on the league table with 12 points.

Netanya is placed 10th on the league table with five points after six games this season.

Patrick Twumasi has made three appearances this season for Netanya.