Ghana forward Prince Boateng wants to convince Balotelli to join him at Las Palmas

Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince Boateng wants to convince Mario Balotelli to join him at Spanish Liga Santander side UD Las Palmas next season.

The Italian international has been in staggering form for French outfit OGC Nice since joining from English giants Liverpool last summer, having plundered in 15 goals from 22 games in Ligue 1 to propel Lucien Favre’s side to third on the standings.

His form has alerted a host of clubs in the league, most notably Marseille but Nice would want to keep hold of their prized asset by offering him a new deal in the summer.

And his former teammate at Milan Kevin Prince Boateng, of which he remained a close friend, is doing everything possible to convince Super Mario to play in his Las Palmas side next season.

The idea of ​​Las Palmas is to take him to La Liga with a one year contract with an option on the second year tied to the achievement of the objectives.

