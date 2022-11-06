Ghana forward Ranford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer on target as Hamburg beat Jahn Regensburg in Germany

Black Stars forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has netted his sixth goal of the season after scoring in Hamburg SV's victory over Jahn Regensburg.

The 21-year-old scored his side's second in the 3-1 win at home on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors got off to a great start after Kaan Caliskaner scored just seven minutes into the game but the hosts responded five minutes later through Mario Vuskovic.

With ten minutes remaining, the German-born Ghanaian gave Hamburg the lead after smashing home from Laszio Bene's assist.

Robert Glatzel, who had earlier missed a penalty, put the icing on the cake with a fine striker as Hamburg collected all three points.

Konigsdorffer has been named in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The former Dynamo Dresden forward made his Black Stars debut in an international friendly against Nicaragua in September.

He is expected ti make the team for the Mundial in Qatar later this month.