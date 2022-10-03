Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer earns plaudits of teammate after incredible match-winner for Hamburg

Hamburg forward Robert Glatzel has heaped praises to teammate Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer after netting the match-winner against Hannover.

The Ghana international climbed off the bench to score an incredible solo, bursting with pace from the middle of the pitch before taking on two defenders to slot home.

Glatzel was wowed by the pace of the new Black Stars forward, describing the 21-year-old as world class.

“That was world class from Ransi. He sprints over 50, 60 meters, which makes him really strong. After that there was only pure emotion, that was just how you dream it," he said after the game.

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer returned from international duty on Thursday, joining his teammates on Friday for Saturday's game. It capped a great weekend for the youngster.

“It was a great week for me. Probably the best of my career so far. I'm so happy. It was just willpower. I improved my week with the goal,” said Königsdörfffer. “I just wanted the goal and then I got it. The fans all freaked out. More is not possible."