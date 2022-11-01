Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer reveals receiving congratulatory message from Otto Addo after debut

Ghana new boy Ransford-Yeboah has disclosed that Black Stars coach Otto Addo congratulated him after making his debut.

The German-born Ghanaian made his debut for the Black Stars in the international friendly against Nicaragua and could make the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

"He congratulated me," he told the Bild.

Following his decent run of form in the Bundesliga II, the 20-year-old remains positive with 19 days remaining to the tournament in Qatar.

Yeboah Konigsdorffer has scored six goals in 14 games across all competitions for Hamburg SV this season. He joined the Bundesliga II side from SV Darmstadt.

"I'm developing further. At HSV we have a lot of ball possession. We just do it well as a team. I get good passes and try to use them," he added.

Konigsdorffer has reportedly been named in the Black Stars 55-man provisional squad for the World Cup.