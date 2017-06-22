Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena hails Gyan as "one of the best strikers in the world"

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has said the brace against Ethiopia was motivated by captain Asamoah Gyan after helping him settled in the Black Stars.

The FC Zurich poacher was the toast of Ghanaians after scoring a brace in the team's 5-0 demolishing of the Walias of Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Speaking to Ultimate FM, the former Austria Lustenau striker disclosed how Gyan;s pep talk calmed his nerves before the crunch encounter.

“He is one of the best strikers in the world, it’s a pleasure to play with Gyan. I learn a lot from him even in training we keep talking, we keep communicating and how I have to move and everything."

“He told me on his debut he scored, so he will be very glad if I also scored on my debut and thanks be to God I scored two and he was like ‘yeah come let’s celebrate’”, Dwamena disclosed.

“I really look forward to play a lot of games with him which I believe will be an opportunity for me to gain much experience from the ace striker”, he added.

