Ghana forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom impresses in Lamia FC 2-2 draw against Volos

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom was impressive for Lamia FC in their 2-2 draw against Volos in the Greek top-flight league on Saturday.

The Red Star Belgrade Legend came on as a substitute in the second and nearly snatched the win for Lamia FC late in the game.

Tomas De Vicente scored the opening goal for Lamia in the 10th minute before Paulo Fernandes Cantin equalized for Volos in the 38th minute.

Christopher Nunez increased the lead for Lamia in the 38th minute before the end of the first half.

Lamia went into the break leading the tie by 2-1. After recess Jean Barrientos got the equalizer for Volos in the 56th minute.

Boakye Yiadom came close to scoring in the closing minutes of the game but his effort was denied by the goalkeeper.

The Ghana international has been named in the Black Stars 55-manprovisional squad for the World Cup by Coach Otto Addo.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom is hoping to make the final 26-man squad which will be submitted to FIFA on November 10.

The former Juventus striker scored in Ghana’s final group game against Comoros in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.