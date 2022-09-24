Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom scores first goal for Lamia in 2-2 draw against Niki Voloy

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored in Lamia FC 2-2 draw against Niki Voloy on Saturday in a friendly.

The former Red Star Belgrade star joined the Greek top-flight side this summer as a free agent after leaving Beitar Jerusalem.

The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with the club with the option to extend for another year.

Boakye Yiadom scored his first goal for Lamia in this club friendly as he warms himself into the season after joining the club late in the summer transfer window

The 29-year-old has made two appearances for Lamia this season.

Boakye Yiadom will be hoping to.make Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup.