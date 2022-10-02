Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom scores match winner in Lamia FC win against Levadiakos

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored the match winner in Lamia 1-0 win against Levadiakos in the Greece top-flight league on Saturday.

It was the first goal of the season for the Ghana international.

Boakye Yiadom scored in a friendly during the break and continued his goal scoring form in the league.

The former Red Star Belgrade star scored through a header to record his first league goal after making three appearances.

Boakye Yiadom joined Lamia this summer as a free agent after leaving Beitar Jerusalem.

The former Juventus striker will be hoping to make Ghana's squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Boakye Yiadom was impressive for the Black Stars during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations despite not getting enough game time.