Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana forward Samuel Tetteh begins preseason with Austrian club Lask Linz

Published on: 21 June 2018

Ghanaian winger Samuel Tetteh has began preseason with Austrian side Lask Linz ahead of the 2018/19 season. 

The winger who joined Lask on loan from Red Bull Salzburg was a key member of the side that have qualified for the Europa Cup, after helping the club finish fourth.

The former WAFA player made 24 appearances for LASK last season scoring 7 goals.

LASK Linz have started early preparations because of the Europa Cup and the early start of the Austrian League.

Tetteh went through some drills, jogging and more of physical work.

Related Videos

Comments

This article has comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations