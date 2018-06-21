Ghana forward Samuel Tetteh begins preseason with Austrian club Lask Linz

Ghanaian winger Samuel Tetteh has began preseason with Austrian side Lask Linz ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The winger who joined Lask on loan from Red Bull Salzburg was a key member of the side that have qualified for the Europa Cup, after helping the club finish fourth.

The former WAFA player made 24 appearances for LASK last season scoring 7 goals.

LASK Linz have started early preparations because of the Europa Cup and the early start of the Austrian League.

Tetteh went through some drills, jogging and more of physical work.