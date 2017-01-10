Ghana goal talisman Asamoah Gyan believes friendly win has fired Black Stars confidence

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes Tuesday's friendly win over Uzbekistan giants Bunyodkor is a further shot in the Black Stars arms as they step up preparations for the 2017 AFCON.

The 31-year-old climbed off the bench to score the opener from a Bernard Tekpetey cross before Anderlecht winger Frank Acheampong sealed the win for Avram Grant's charges.

The rehearsal encounter is Ghana's only pre-tournament friendly before they fly to Gabon in a bid to end their 35-year wait to end their AFCON title drought.

And, Gyan who will be playing his sixth AFCON tournament believes the win has boosted the confidence of his side.

“As a striker you need to put the ball into the back of the net but I wasn’t expecting it that early after coming on,” Gyan, who is his country’s all-time leading goalscorer, told Sport360.

“At the end of the day we won and everybody’s happy. It’s a one-off game and I think it builds our confidence before the tournament in Gabon.

“The boys are happy here and they’ve enjoyed Dubai, and it was good to have some Ghana fans here watching us too.

Ghana are in the same group with record-winners Egypt, old foes Uganda and the Eagles of Mali.

