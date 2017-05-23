Ghana goalie Daniel Agyei eyes first silverware with Simba FC ahead of FA Cup final against Mbao

Simba FC Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei is looking ahead to his side's FA Cup final against Mbao FC on Saturday.

Agyei, 27, alongside compatriot James Kotei are expected to feature for the Street Boys.

The agile shot-stopper has been on cloud nine since he joined as a free agent late last year.

The Ghana international has stood in-between the sticks with aplomb, earning rave reviews for his commanding performances in post.

The former Ghana Under-20 star has been left impressed in his debut season as he looks ahead to the cup final against the newly-promoted side.

By Patrick Akoto

