Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei is expected to to be thrown into the hat ahead of the decades-old rivalry between Simba and Yanga in the semi-finals of the Mapinduzi Cup tonight.

The 27-year-old has impressed since he joined Stree Boys as a free agent.

The former Medeama and Liberty Professionals shot-stopper will experience one of the biggest rivalries when his Simba side square off against Yanga in the second semi-finals of the 2017 Mapinduzi Cup at the Amman Stadium on the Zanzibar island on Tuesday night.

"It's the biggest from what I have been told and read and I'm really looking forward to it tonight," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"Clearly a big stage for me and the expectations are really high for both fans.

"The rivalry between these two teams is amazing. I haven't seen anything like this. They both love their teams and we're hopeful we can give the fans an exciting game tonight.

"We have to go in believing we have quality to emerge victorious. It won't be easy but I'm confident about our chances.

"Of course, there is always pressure. It's part of the game but you have to ensure that you don't crack under the weight of expectation."

Simba secured top spot of the eight-club tournament after beating Jang’ombe Boys 2-0.

Tuesday’s opening match will see Azam entertain Taifa Ya Jang’ombe and the mother of all battles comes at 8:15 p.m between Simba and Yanga.

It's expected to be a unique experience for Ghanaian goalkeeper Daniel Agyei, who must be at his best to stake his name in the history folklore.

