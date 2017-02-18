Ghana goalie Fatau Dauda excels in maiden outing for Enyimba in Rovers draw

Black Stars shot stopper Fatau Dauda excelled in his maiden outing for Nigerian giants Enyimba FC keeping a clean sheet in a friendly clash with Rovers United.

Enyimba who were expected to play a league clash this weekend had to settle for the friendly encounter with Rovers as opponents Ifenyi Ubah are engaged in a CAF inter-club game.

Dauda who was an unused substitute for the Black Stars at the just ended AFCON in Gabon made great saves to demonstrate his quality in the clash on Sunday afternoon.

The former Orlando Pirates goalie joined the Nigerian side from 2014 Ghana Premier League champions AshGold a few on the ago and is yet to make his official league debut for the former CAF Champions League winners.

Enyimba will be the third club on the Africa continent the cat-like shot stopper will be joining after spending three seasons with PSL sides Orlando Pirates and Chippa United from 2012 to 2014.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

