Ghana goalie Fatau Dauda inspires Enyimba in 1-0 away win over leaders Plateau United

Ghana shot stopper Fatau Dauda pulled some vital saves in his side's away win over leaders Plateau United in the Nigerian Professional Football League.

Fatau was called to duty early in the game when Plateau United' Owolabi worked space on the edge of the box, and his shot looked to be deflecting in but Dauda readjusted to tip the ball over in what could be described as a the save of the day.

The visitors danced around the ball for most oart of the game but the deadlock was broken by Enyimba right back Abalogu.

It was until the 70th minute that Dimgba received the ball, layed it off to the onrushing Abalogu, whose shot beats Ajiboye to give Enyimba the only goal.

Dauda again was forced to stretch to his elastic limit to pull a cat-like save with five minutes to end the game to save his side all the three points.

The Ghana goalie was left out of the Black Stars squad recently assembled by coach Kwesi Appiah for the 2019 Afcon qualifier with Ethiopia and the friendly matches with USA and Mexico.

But his recent rise in form could see him back into the side after these matches.

